Buffs stumble against UT Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The West Texas A&M Buffaloes came up up short in their game against the Flacons of UT Permian Basin on Saturday at Ratliff Stadium, 42-31.

Nick Gerber, WT’s Quarterback went 22-39 for two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Khalil Harris on 21 rushing attempts racked up 98 yards and two touchdowns. The top receiver of the night for the Buffs was Noah Bogardus who finished the night with three receptions for 41 yards.

