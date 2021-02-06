Buffs Basketball Rolls to Victory in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both the men’s and women’s West Texas A&M basketball teams were on the road on Saturday, taking on San Angelo in a Lone Star Conference show down.
Both Buffs teams were able to come out on top. You can see the highlights from those games above.
Score Finals:
Lady Buffs defeat the San Angelo Belles, 67-50.
WTAMU Buffs defeat the San Angelo Rams, 107-77.
