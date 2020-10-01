Buffalo Stadium named top DII stadium by D2Football.com

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buffalo Stadium was named the top Division II football stadium in the nation by D2Football.com.

“Buffalo Stadium has become a special place for our football team, our students and our fans in only one year. Thank you to D2Football.com and Brandon Misener for the recognition of our stadium as the best in the country, Director of Athletics Michael McBoom said. “I also want to thank them for their work in promoting Division II football and providing opportunities for football fans around the country to come together and talk about their teams.”

According to WT, Buffalo Stadium holds 8,5000 fans and can handle up to 12,000 people when utilizing standing room areas and berms beyond the end zones.

The Buffs’ next game at Buffalo Stadium will be Saturday, Oct. 24, against Angelo State. WT is 5-2 all-time in the on-campus stadium having won two straight games including a 58-7 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State in the season opener.

