Brendan Hausen becomes Amarillo High’s all-time leading scorer as a Junior

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of the three Jumping Juniors at Amarillo High has cemented himself into the record books.
Brendan Hausen, a junior guard for the Amarillo High Sandies Basketball team recently surpassed Michael Dawn as the Schools all time leading scorer on the court.
You can find Brendan Hausen and the rest of the Amarillo High Sandies in action on Friday, February 5, at 7 p.m. at Caprock, taking on the Longhorns.
