Breaking Down Highly-Touted Texas Panhandle Football Athletes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –There are some remarkable high school football players on the High Plains, in this webisode, we break down some of those athletes and where we might see them at the next level.
Watch the video at the top of the web-story to get a deeper look at what Clint and David of KAMR Local 4 Sports, and Kale of Press Pass Sports, thinks of the deep pool of football talent that is the Texas Panhandle.
