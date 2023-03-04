AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Boys high school basketball playoffs continued for teams in Region I with the Regional Finals on Saturday, and there was some memorable ball played.

The action saw Randall knock off Canyon, sending Coach Leslie Broadhurst to the State Tournament for the first time in his his 35 years of coaching the program.

Regional Final Games:

Class 4A:

Randall defeated Canyon, 59-44.

Class 3A:

Childress defeated Brock, 56-55 OT.

The boys UIL high school basketball playoffs will continue on Thursday, March 9 in San Antonio at the Alamodome. For more information on dates and times click here.

