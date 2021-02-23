AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was plenty to take in on the court, as 12 area teams were in action on Tuesday for their Are Round matchups. One game even required overtime.
You can see scores from those Area Round Playoff games below.
5A
Randall defeats El Paso Ysleta, 59-56
4A
Hereford defeats El Paso Riverside, 62-43
3A
Childress defeats Littlefield, 34-29
Dimmitt Defeats Bushland, 62-61 OT
2A
Clarendon defeats Farwell, 58-49
Wheeler defeats New Deal 65-58
Panhandle Defeats Ralls, 84-56
1A
Springlake-Earth defeats Groom 71-43
Wildorado defeats Booker, 41-33
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Boy’s High School Baskeball Area Round Playoffs: February 23, 2021
- Hidalgo County authorities: Child found dead with a gunshot wound, investigation underway
- City of Amarillo and AISD hoping to provide students with basic Broadband internet
- ‘COVID bandit’ strikes at downtown Denver restaurant, leaves $6,800 tip
- Labor department: Fraudsters took $290M in Kansas unemployment payments