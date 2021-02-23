Boy’s High School Baskeball Area Round Playoffs: February 23, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was plenty to take in on the court, as 12 area teams were in action on Tuesday for their Are Round matchups. One game even required overtime.

You can see scores from those Area Round Playoff games below.

5A

Randall defeats El Paso Ysleta, 59-56

4A

Hereford defeats El Paso Riverside, 62-43

3A

Childress defeats Littlefield, 34-29

Dimmitt Defeats Bushland, 62-61 OT

2A

Clarendon defeats Farwell, 58-49

Wheeler defeats New Deal 65-58

Panhandle Defeats Ralls, 84-56

1A

Springlake-Earth defeats Groom 71-43

Wildorado defeats Booker, 41-33