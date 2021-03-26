Bi-District Soccer Playoff Roundup: March 26, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There were plenty of area high school soccer teams playing in their Bi-District Playoff games on Friday, and a lot of them were able to advance on to the Area Round.
See finals from those Friday Bi-District Playoff Games below.
Girls
Amarillo High defeats Lubbock Cooper, 4-0
Lubbock Monterey defeats Caprock, 3-0
Wylie defeats Randall, 1-0
Lubbock Coronado defeats Tascosa, 9-0
Boys
Randall defeats Lubbock Cooper, 2-1
Palo Duro defeats Abilene Cooper, 3-1
Lubbock Monterey defeats Caprock, 3-0
