Bi-District Soccer Playoff Roundup: March 26, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There were plenty of area high school soccer teams playing in their Bi-District Playoff games on Friday, and a lot of them were able to advance on to the Area Round.

See finals from those Friday Bi-District Playoff Games below.

Girls

Amarillo High defeats Lubbock Cooper, 4-0

Lubbock Monterey defeats Caprock, 3-0

Wylie defeats Randall, 1-0

Lubbock Coronado defeats Tascosa, 9-0

Boys

Randall defeats Lubbock Cooper, 2-1

Palo Duro defeats Abilene Cooper, 3-1

Lubbock Monterey defeats Caprock, 3-0