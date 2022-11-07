BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Bushland Lady Falcons volleyball program since 2007 have managed to win 16 straight district titles, and have claimed multiple state championships. It’s safe to say they have made a name for themselves and are known by many in the area.

However, something that isn’t know by as many, is the interesting dynamic between their current head coach, Jason Culpepper and the team’s senior Setter, Logan Culpepper.

If you haven’t already figured it out, Logan is Coach Culpepper’s daughter. The two have been continuing the Bushland volleyball legacy together going on three years now. Logan joined her fathers varsity squad as a sophomore and helped the Lady Falcons go on to win a state championship in 2020.

The memory of that first state title was something Logan will cherish forever, “Winning that first state championship and walking up to him afterwards and just giving him the biggest hug I could ever think of, because I never thought that I would get to have a state championship with him as my coach and as my dad,” said Logan.

The two did not have to wait too long before they could share the big stage again, as the very next year (2021) they claimed their second straight state championship when they defeated Gunter, 3-1.

In 2021, Logan emerged as one of the area’s best setters, going for 828 assists, 206 digs, and 99 kills to pair with 67 aces. The year also saw her father, Jason, eclipse 700 career wins and claim his third state championship (won one at Randall High school).

The Culpepper’s certainly have shared plenty of success in their journey at Bushland High School, but the two are still not finished, as this year they are eying their third straight state title.

Both Logan and her father talked on what winning that third straight state title would mean, “Knowing that each game puts you one game closer to winning that state championship and getting to call yourself a three peat state champion in the back of your mind, really just knowing what it’s going to take to get there and the amount of hard work and blood sweat and tears that this team is going to have to put in to get that final state championship is really amazing,” Logan said.

“You know, that’s that’s always the dream, right? No matter whether it’s your first, or second, or third or you know, we could have a chance of five or six because of our community. So it would be very special to get a third. You always want to go out on top, you know, win your last game your senior year, right? So, those are things that we, we don’t really talk about, but in the back of our mind, we for sure want to make sure we accomplish,” said Jason.

The Bushland Lady Falcons (37-4) will look to take one more step toward that third straight state title on November, 8 when they travel to Dimmitt to take on Shallowater (37-4), at 7:30 p.m. in the Regional Quarterfinals.