Benjamin Azamati Expects Nothing Less Than His Best in Tokyo

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Summer Olympics begin on July 23, and the freshman sprinter out of West Texas A&M is making sure he’s ready for them.

Even on an uneventful Tuesday morning in July, West Texas A&M’s freshman sprinter can be found getting a good workout in with his head coach Matt Stewart.

Those that go to West Texas A&M University are almost certain to have heard of the name Benjamin Azamati, as he helped lead the Men’s Track & Field team to a second-place finish at the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan.

Azamati also, made a name for himself when he broke the NCAA DII 100m record and Ghana national record in his first race of the track outdoor season running 9.97 at the Texas Relays. He would later in the season run the number 2, 3, 4 and 5 best times in NCAA DII history, including a 10.02 to win the DII crown.

He ran so well, that he qualified to run for his home country of Ghana, in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and sprint relay.

With that being said, The Freshman Buff did opt-out of the 200 meters due to him wanting to only focus on one individual race. The idea is that in doing so, he will be able to run the race at his best, Because after all, Azamati is looking to beat his personal best saying, ” Well I’m looking at beating my personal best. So anything below nine point nine seven, I’ll take it.”

You can watch Azamati run for Ghana in the Olympics on Friday, July 30 (day 7) on NBC anywhere from 8:00p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the men’s 100 meter prelims.