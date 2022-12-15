LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Gruver Lady Hound, Bailey Maupin is quickly making a name for herself in Lubbock, as she has already cracked the starting five as a true freshman.

Maupin has helped the Lady Raiders reach a 9-1 record and has played red hot in the process. The freshman has averaged 12.9 points per game to go along with a 40% three point mark, and if that’s not enough, she is shooting an astounding 86% from the charity line.

In the ten contests Maupin has played this year, she has reached 20 points twice and has hit double digits seven times.

Maupin and the Lady Raiders will have the chance to continue their dominant run when they host McNeese (3-6) on Monday December, 19 at United Super Markets Arena.