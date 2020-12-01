Area volleyball teams making push in playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two area high school volleyball teams have dug themselves deep into the playoffs.
Both Amarillo High and Randall are looking to keep their seasons alive on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the UIL Regional Semifinals.
Amarillo High is sitting at 19-4 and will put their record to the test when they face off against the 16-4 Grapevine Mustangs at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while the 15-4 Randall Raiders will try to topple the 19-3 Denton Broncos.
