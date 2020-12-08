Area teams left in the Texas UIL Football Playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are still a handful of area teams looking to bring home a Texas High School State Championship trophy.

Classes 1A-4A started their seasons earlier than 5A-6A classes. This week classes 2A- 4A are getting ready for their Semifinal round matchups, while 5A-6A are just kicking off their Bi-District rounds.

Scroll down to see what area teams are playing this Friday.

Class 5A Div. I

Bi-District

Amarillo High vs. El Dorado

Dec. 11 @ 2 p.m.

Bi-District

Tascosa vs. Chapin

Dec. 11 @ 5 p.m.



Class 4 A Div. I

State Semifinals

Canyon vs. Argyle

Abilene, Dec. 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

Class 3 A Div. II

State Semifinals

Canadian vs. Gunter

Abilene, Dec. 11 @ 4 p.m.



Class 2A Div. II

State Semifinals

Wellington vs. Windthorst

Vernon, Dec. 11 @ 7 p.m.



