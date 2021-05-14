Area Round High School Playoffs Roundup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Area Round games of the Texas UIL high school baseball playoffs were played this Friday, and a number of Area teams were in action.

Class 5A

Amarillo High Defeated El Paso El Dorado in Game 1, 14-2

Randall Defeated Canutillo in Game 1, 12-0

Class 4A

Canyon lost to Clint in Game 1, 3-2

Class 3A

Bushland lost to Denver City in Game 1, 4-3

Class 2A

Memphis lost to New Home, 11-0

West Texas High vs. Smyer was delayed in the 4th due to weather. The game is tied, 3-3. The game will continue on Saturday, May 15.

Clarendon versus New Deal was delayed in the 3rd due to weather. New Deal leads 10-2 in the 4th. The game will resume Saturday, May 15 in Lockney at 10 a.m.

Class 1A

Nazareth defeated Borden County, 9-2 in game 2