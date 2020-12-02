Area high school volleyball teams playoff rides come to an end

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo High Sandies and the Randall Raiders both had great volleyball seasons, as they both made it all the way to the Regional Semifinals.
Watch the video above for a breakdown of both teams final games.
