AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Netplex was packed with high school talent on Sunday.

There was plenty of highly skilled high school female athletes at Exposure Plus’ West Texas Top 120 event, including names like Gruver’s Bailey Maupin, and Moneterey’s Aaliyah Chavez.

The event was to help high school athletes develop their skills while also helping them give a look to college scouts.