Area high school football teams still eyeing State Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are still a few area high school football teams that have their eye on a state championship ring.
The 1A to 4A highschool football playoffs are heating up! There are still five area teams in the hunt for the ultimate goal, a State Championship.
Class 1A Div. II
Groom Tigers vs. Balmorhea Dec. 4 @ 7 p.m.
Class 2A Div. II
McCamey Badgers vs. Wellington Skyrockets Dec. 4 @ 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Div. II
Childress Bobcats vs. Canadian Wildcats Dec. 4 @ 7:30 p.m.
Class 4-A Div. I
Springtown Porcupines vs. Canyon Eagles Dec. 4 @ 7:30 p.m.
