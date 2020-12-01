Area high school football teams still eyeing State Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are still a few area high school football teams that have their eye on a state championship ring.

The 1A to 4A highschool football playoffs are heating up! There are still five area teams in the hunt for the ultimate goal, a State Championship.

Class 1A Div. II

Groom Tigers vs. Balmorhea Dec. 4 @ 7 p.m.

Class 2A Div. II

McCamey Badgers vs. Wellington Skyrockets Dec. 4 @ 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Div. II

Childress Bobcats vs. Canadian Wildcats Dec. 4 @ 7:30 p.m.

Class 4-A Div. I

Springtown Porcupines vs. Canyon Eagles Dec. 4 @ 7:30 p.m.