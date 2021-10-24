Area High School Basketball Players Meet at Best of West Texas Exposure Showcase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Best of West Texas Exposure Showcase camp was held for high school boy athletes on Sunday, and the camp certainly lived up to their name.

The best of the best from our area were at the camp held at The Amarillo Netplex, looking to not only get noticed by some scouts and college coaches there, but to compete, and help each other out as well.

Athletes from classes 5A down to 1A were there sharing helpful tips and words of encouragement with one another, including state tournament stars like Amarillo High’s Brendan Hausen, and Texline’s William Luther.