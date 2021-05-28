Severe Weather Tools

Area High School Baseball Playoff Roundup: May 28, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Regional Semifinals, as well as the Regional Finals for The Texas UIL High School Baseball playoffs, are underway and today we had a few area teams playing their matchups.

Class 5A:
Amarillo High defeated Birdville in game 1, 10-4

Class 2A:
West Texas High lost to Anson in game 1, 6-1

Class 1A:
Nazareth defeated Westbrook in game 2 of their Regional final match-up, 2-1 to punch their ticket to the State Semifinal round.

