Area Girls Texas UIL High School State Golf Tournament Results

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas UIL Girls High School State Golf Tournament was held this week and there were a few area teams and individuals who showed out.

Watch the video above for results.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss