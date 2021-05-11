AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas UIL Girls High School State Golf Tournament was held this week and there were a few area teams and individuals who showed out.
Watch the video above for results.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Area Girls Texas UIL High School State Golf Tournament Results
- Amarillo High Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent
- Video shows fighter’s incredible knockout kick in first-ever MMA fight
- Man accused of buying $58K SUV with stolen ID, posing for photo at dealership
- Amarillo City Council held a special meeting at the Civic Center