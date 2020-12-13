AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four high school area football teams are still alive in the Texas UIL Playoffs.
See those area teams playoff schedules below.
Class 5A Div. I (Area Round):
Amarillo High vs. Colleyville
Game time & Location TBD
Tascosa vs. Mansfield Summitt
Game time & Location TBD
Class 5A Div. II (Area Round):
Randall vs. Parkland
Game time & Location TBD
Class 3A Div. II (State Championship):
Canadian vs. Franklin
Dec. 17 @ 3 p.m. AT&T Stadium
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Area football teams still eyeing State Championship
- EXCLUSIVE: A guided walk-through of the White House decked out for the holidays
- Arvada girl writes letter to Santa asking to ‘stop her sadness’ after deadly house fire
- Panhandle Potters Holiday Show over at Sunset Center offers handmade gifts for the holidays
- Snow on the way tonight