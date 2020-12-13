Area football teams still eyeing State Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four high school area football teams are still alive in the Texas UIL Playoffs.

See those area teams playoff schedules below.

Class 5A Div. I (Area Round):

Amarillo High vs. Colleyville
Game time & Location TBD

Tascosa vs. Mansfield Summitt
Game time & Location TBD

Class 5A Div. II (Area Round):
Randall vs. Parkland
Game time & Location TBD

Class 3A Div. II (State Championship):
Canadian vs. Franklin
Dec. 17 @ 3 p.m. AT&T Stadium

