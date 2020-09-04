Area 6-Man teams sweep Thursday nights action

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area 6-Man teams roll over opponents in Thursday night varsity action.
Watch highlights from the Follett Panthers win over the Amherst Bulldogs, above.
The Panthers jumped on top early over the Bulldogs, making it 20-0 going into halftime. Dominating the first half was the Sophomore, Shayne Franks. Franks tallied two touchdowns and helped carry the panthers to a 58-8 victory. Franks and the Panthers are now 2-0 on the season.
The other 6-Man team dominating tundra today was the Wildorado Mustangs, who faced off against Patton Springs. The Mustangs ran to their second win of the season defeating Patton Springs
Tomorrow offers up more high school football action, check out the the Friday Night Football schedule for our area below:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Class 4A
All games at 7 p.m.
•Friona at Borger
•Canyon at Burkburnett
•Canadian at Iowa Park
•Dumas at Lubbock Estacado
•Childress at Perryton
Class 3A
All games at 7 p.m.
•Hereford at Bushland
•Pampa at Dalhart
•Olton at Dimmitt
•Hale Center at Highland Park
•Lamesa at Muleshoe
•Wheeler at River Road
•Tulia at Brownfield
Class 2A
All games at 7 p.m.
•Spearman at S-Fritch
•Texhoma, Okla. at Booker
•Bovina at Farwell
•Boys Ranch at Vega
•Ralls at Clarendon
•Panhandle at Gruver
•Crosbyton at Memphis
•Munday at Shamrock
•WT High at Stratford
•Sunray at Hooker, Okla.
•New Deal at Wellington
Class 1A
All games at 7:30 p.m.
•Happy at Nazareth
•Claude at Lefors
•Groom at Paducah
•Silverton at Hedley
•Miami at McLean
•White Deer vs. Rankin (Whiteface)
•Petersburg at Valley
