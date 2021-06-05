Amarillo Venom Return to Amarillo Civic Center for 2021 Season Opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Venom kicked off their 2021 Indoor Football Season at home Saturday against the West Texas War Birds.

The game did not start off well for the Venom, giving up 24 first-half points while only putting up 7.

Things did slightly get better in the second half after they managed to make it a game, putting up three more touchdowns.

However, in the end the Venom fall to the War Birds, 38-28.

Watch the video at the top of this web story for highlights from the Venom’s season opener.