Amarillo Venom Return to Amarillo Civic Center for 2021 Season Opener

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Venom kicked off their 2021 Indoor Football Season at home Saturday against the West Texas War Birds.

The game did not start off well for the Venom, giving up 24 first-half points while only putting up 7.

Things did slightly get better in the second half after they managed to make it a game, putting up three more touchdowns.

However, in the end the Venom fall to the War Birds, 38-28.

Watch the video at the top of this web story for highlights from the Venom’s season opener.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss