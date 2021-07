AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Venom are gearing up for a Championship after winning their semifinal matchup this last weekend.

The Venom will be in the inaugural Lone Star Series Championship game this Saturday, at 7:00 P.M. at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, when facing off against the West Texas Warbirds.

Watch the video at the top of the web page to hear from Venom’s head coach, Juian Reese, on what he expects from his team in the championship game.