Amarillo & Tascosa Pick up Their 2nd District Wins Before Squaring off Next Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Amarillo High and Tascosa claimed their second straight District wins on Thursday night.

Amarillo High defeated Lubbock Monterey at Dick Bivins, 24-7, while Tascosa claimed their win on the road against Lubbock High, 82-0.

Both teams will now prepare for their historic rival game against one another, that takes place Friday, Friday October, 8 at Dick Bivins Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Going into the Friday night match up, Amarillo high leads the overall series, 42-20-3.