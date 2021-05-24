Amarillo Sod Squad tickets on sale at Center City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City of Amarillo has partnered with the Amarillo Sod Squad, and is selling tickets for six games from May 28 through July 16.
Tickets are noted at $12 each. According to the announcement, 50% of all proceeds from the Texas Collegiate League ticket sales will be donated to Center City of Amarillo.
The Sod Squad is expected to play the Brazos Valley Bombers at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, May 28, starting off Memorial Day Weekend at Hodgetown. Other games include:
- Sod Squad vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters (Friday, June 4)
- Sod Squad vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters (Saturday, June 5)
- Sod Squad vs. Victoria Generals (Friday, June 25)
- Sod Squad vs. Brazos Valley Bombers (Friday, July 9)
- Sod Squad vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters (Friday, July 16)
