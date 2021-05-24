Amarillo Sod Squad tickets on sale at Center City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City of Amarillo has partnered with the Amarillo Sod Squad, and is selling tickets for six games from May 28 through July 16.

Tickets are noted at $12 each. According to the announcement, 50% of all proceeds from the Texas Collegiate League ticket sales will be donated to Center City of Amarillo.

The Sod Squad is expected to play the Brazos Valley Bombers at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, May 28, starting off Memorial Day Weekend at Hodgetown. Other games include:

Sod Squad vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters (Friday, June 4)

Sod Squad vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters (Saturday, June 5)

Sod Squad vs. Victoria Generals (Friday, June 25)

Sod Squad vs. Brazos Valley Bombers (Friday, July 9)

Sod Squad vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters (Friday, July 16)

Tickets can be purchased here.