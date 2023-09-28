AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles became the Texas League Championship winners on Wednesday night after defeating the Arkansas Travelers at Hodgetown Stadium with a score of nine to one.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Sod Poodles advanced to the championship games and subsequent success in Game Three after qualifying for the first time since 2019.

The 2023 season overall had a record of 77-61 and a 0.558 winning percentage. Further, the Sod Poodles had three players named to the Texas League postseason all-star lineup, including Caleb Roberts, Jordan Lawlar, and Ryan Bliss.

Further, the Sod Poodles’ alternate identity – the Amarillo Calf Fries – was put up for the opportunity to win “Best Alternate Identity” at the 2023 Minor League Baseball Awards. Fans will be able to vote in the team’s favor until Friday, and the winner will be announced on Oct. 2.