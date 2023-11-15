AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2023 Texas League Champions, Amarillo Sod Poodles, invites the community to HODGETOWN for the “Christmas in the Sky,” fireworks show at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

According to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, guests are invited to celebrate the holiday season with milk and cookies, a photo booth picture with Santa, and fireworks.

Guest will have the opportunity to get their favorite Christmas memory displayed on the jumbotron, to submit memories email annas@sodpoodles.com.