AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that they will be joining Alpha Media USA-Amarillo in a three-year partnership with Panhandle Sports Star 102.9 FM as the flagship station and home of the Sod Poodles Radio Network.

According to a Sod Poodles press release, Panhandle Sports Star 102.9 FM will broadcast all 138 regular season games along with any postseason games through the 2025 season.

“We feel there are no two better broadcast brands in Minor League Baseball than the Sod Poodles and our broadcast team of Chris & Stefan Caray,” said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. “We could not be more excited to join Alpha Media USA-Amarillo and Panhandle Sports Star as the anchor of the Panhandle’s only full-time FM sports radio station. This partnership will not only allow us to deliver a tremendous product to our dedicated Amarillo fan base but will also help continue our push to reach many neighboring communities across the Panhandle region who support the Sod Poodles and frequent HODGETOWN in great numbers all summer long!”

Officials detailed that their agreement not only included game broadcast but also a 15-20 minute pre & postgame show that fans will be able to tune in on KVWE 102.9 FM. Panhandle Sports Star will offer fans a more in-depth look at the organization by highlighting players and coaches and also providing off-the-field content for fans.

“102.9 the Sports Star is very glad to become a part of the fabric of summer that the Sod Poodles have created in Amarillo and the Panhandle region,” said Cal Hall, Market Manager for Alpha Media USA-Amarillo. “From the moment we decided to create a 24/7 sports station for this area, the Sod Poodles were a part of our plan to provide the sports and information the fans in the Panhandle deserve.”

According to the release, all home radio broadcasts will be carried through the MiLB.TV broadcasts of all 68 regular-season Sod Poodles games played at HODGETOWN during the 2023 season.