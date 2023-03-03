AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are holding public auditions for national anthem performances for the team’s 2023 season from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 18 at Hodgetown.

According to a Sod Poodles press release, Soloists, duets, and trios are invited to audition for a chance to perform during the season, contestants will audition for “The Star-Spangled Banner” or “God Bless America.” Officials added that auditions can be done acapella or with a personal instrument.

Officials said contestants wanting to reserve a time slot for an audition can complete an online registration form, and walk-up auditions will be heard on a first-come, first-served basis on March 18. Contestants will enter Hodgetown through the Sod Poodles team store which is located northwest corner of the ballpark next to the box office.

According to the release, after checking in, performers will be sent to a private area to audition in front of a panel of guest judges and a handful of Sod Poodles staff members.

The Sod Poodles added that performers who wish to audition and be considered for a spot this season but can’t make it on March 18 are encouraged to submit a video audition to VictoriaH@SodPoodles.com.

Officials detailed that the top two participants will be awarded the opportunity of performing on either Opening Night on April 11 or during the Sod Poodles Independence Weekend Celebration.

The release said many other performers will be given the opportunity to perform during additional games this season, and all chosen performers will be given complimentary tickets to the game(s) for which they will be performing.