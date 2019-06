((PRESS RELEASE))

MADISON, Wis. – BallparkDigest.com, which covers the Business of Baseball and Ballparks at the MLB, MiLB, college, independent and summer-collegiate levels, announced Amarillo’s HODGETOWN, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, as the winner in their 2019 MiLB Best of the Ballparks Double-A competition. HODGETOWN was voted over Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of the Altoona Curve, in the final round by a 53-47% margin. The 30-team Double-A online voting began in late May combining Eastern, Southern and Texas League ballparks.