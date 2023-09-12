AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are making a triumphant return to the Texas League playoffs, marking just the second time in their team’s history.

Their path to the playoffs was clear on Tuesday, with a magic number of one, indicating they needed either one more win or one Midland loss to secure their spot.

They accomplished it on their own by defeating the Frisco Roughriders with a close 2-1 victory at Hodgetown.

The last time the Sod Poodles made it to the playoffs, they clinched the Texas League championship in a dramatic walk-off game on the road. This time, they have the opportunity to contend for the title on their home turf at Hodgetown. Stay tuned as the playoffs kick off next week!