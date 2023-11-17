AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that Sod Poodles gear will be buy one get one 25% off this weekend.
According to a Sod Poodles Facebook post, Soddies fans will have the opportunity at this deal to buy caps and tees Nov. 17-19.
Officials added that 2023 Texas League Championship caps are available for a limited time.
To shop for Sod Poodles gear visit the Amarillo Sod Poodles website.
