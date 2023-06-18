The following article is from Cory Hilborne: The Director of Media Relations & Baseball Operations with the Amarillo Sod Poodles

Amarillo, Texas (June 16, 2023) – Following a recent string of severe weather that has greatly impacted our panhandle community, the Amarillo Sod Poodles are committed to supporting the ongoing relief efforts. The proceeds from the planned Star Wars Night jersey auction scheduled for the Sod Poodles game on Friday, June 17th against the San Antonio Missions will now be directed to the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund. The foundation will assist with the recent flooding in Amarillo, as well as assist our neighboring community of Perryton, Texas following yesterday’s devastating tornado.

The Sod Poodles will have local volunteers collecting cash and credit card donations during the game as well as assisting in a “Pass the Boot” donation collection after every Sod Poodles home run.

The post-game jersey auction will feature several Star Wars Night game-worn jerseys and will be held immediately after the game in the Fairy Group Club Level. Other jerseys not available for in-person bidding will be available online starting at 3:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 17 through milb.com/auctions. In addition to the jerseys, the Sod Poodles will have a 2023 team-signed bat and other memorabilia available for auction. The Arizona Diamondbacks will be providing a signed Corbin Carroll bat that can be bid on in-person after the game.

Fans who cannot attend in person and still wish to assist with relief efforts are encouraged to do so by visiting www.amarilloareafoundation.org/disaster.

Our thoughts and well wishes continue to be with all who have been affected by the recent tragedies. Our community is a strong and generous one that has always been willing to provide a helping hand to others in need.