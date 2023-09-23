AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2023 Amarillo Sod Poodles will advance and play for the Texas League Championship for the first time since 2019. The Sod Poodles took a critical game three Friday night in a 6-3 series to win the South Division Championship.

The Sod Poodles will now head to Little Rock, Arkansas to face the North Division champs, the Arkansas Travelers Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners in the Texas League Championship Series.

via Amarillo Sod Poodles Website

According to a Sod Poodles press release, the first game of the Championship Series is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Dickey Stephens Park. The Sod Poodles will then return home on Tuesday, Sept. 26 to play games two and three if necessary.

For tickets to these games visit the Amarillo Sod Poodle website.