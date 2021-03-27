Amarillo Relays Results in Some Record Breaking Performances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2021 Amarillo Relays were held on Saturday at Dick Bivins Stadium, and there were some record breaking performances from teams and individuals from all across the High Plains.

Meet Highlights:
• Tascosa’s Major Everhart ran a 10.38 100M (Top Time in Class 5A)
• Canyon’s Breanna Stuart won the 800M with a 2:19.03, 1600M with a 2:19.03, and the 3200 in the Prelims with a time of 11:06.
• Panhandle’s Mackie Land ran a 56.4 Quarter (her personal best), and was just .03 seconds away from the record.
• Amarillo High’s Trey Thomas won the 300M hurdles with a time of 38.6, and helped the Sandies win the Sprint Relay, and the Mile Relay with a team best time of 3:25.89.

Boy’s Team Meet Placements:

PlaceTeamsPoints
1.Amarillo186
2.Amarillo Tascosa109.5
3.Canyon83.5
4.Dumas64
5.Panhandle63
6.Randall36
7.Bushland34
8.Amarillo Palo Duro24
9.Gruver6
9.Amarillo Caprock6
11.Ascension Academy2

Girl’s Team Meet Placements:

PlaceTeamsPoints
1.Amarillo165
2.Canyon134
3.Randall119
4.Amarillo Palo Duro60
5.Panhandle59
5.Amarillo Tascosa59
7.Dumas12
8.Amarillo Caprock4
8.Bushland4

To see the meets complete results, you can click here.

