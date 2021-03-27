Amarillo Relays Results in Some Record Breaking Performances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2021 Amarillo Relays were held on Saturday at Dick Bivins Stadium, and there were some record breaking performances from teams and individuals from all across the High Plains.
Meet Highlights:
• Tascosa’s Major Everhart ran a 10.38 100M (Top Time in Class 5A)
• Canyon’s Breanna Stuart won the 800M with a 2:19.03, 1600M with a 2:19.03, and the 3200 in the Prelims with a time of 11:06.
• Panhandle’s Mackie Land ran a 56.4 Quarter (her personal best), and was just .03 seconds away from the record.
• Amarillo High’s Trey Thomas won the 300M hurdles with a time of 38.6, and helped the Sandies win the Sprint Relay, and the Mile Relay with a team best time of 3:25.89.
Boy’s Team Meet Placements:
|Place
|Teams
|Points
|1.
|Amarillo
|186
|2.
|Amarillo Tascosa
|109.5
|3.
|Canyon
|83.5
|4.
|Dumas
|64
|5.
|Panhandle
|63
|6.
|Randall
|36
|7.
|Bushland
|34
|8.
|Amarillo Palo Duro
|24
|9.
|Gruver
|6
|9.
|Amarillo Caprock
|6
|11.
|Ascension Academy
|2
Girl’s Team Meet Placements:
|Place
|Teams
|Points
|1.
|Amarillo
|165
|2.
|Canyon
|134
|3.
|Randall
|119
|4.
|Amarillo Palo Duro
|60
|5.
|Panhandle
|59
|5.
|Amarillo Tascosa
|59
|7.
|Dumas
|12
|8.
|Amarillo Caprock
|4
|8.
|Bushland
|4
To see the meets complete results, you can click here.
