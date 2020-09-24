Amarillo ISD kicks off their football season on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 has made 2020 a strange time, and even has caused some sporting events to be canceled all together but, it couldn’t stop football from being played in Amarillo.
Amarillo ISD schools will kick off their football seasons Friday, September 24. As most might remember, the Texas UIL decided to postpone 5-A and 6-A games until Sept. 24, hence the reason for the late start.
Here’s a look at the 5A matchups for week one:
- Randall @ Palo Duro 7 p.m. Dick Bivins Stadium
- Caprock @ Lubbock Coper 7 p.m. Lubbock
- Amarillo High @ Midland Lee 7 p.m. Midland
- Tascosa @ Abilene High 7 p.m. Abilene
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Following protocol when students become ill
- President Trump unveils health care plan, signs order protecting preexisting conditions
- Texas has yet to spend nearly $6 billion in federal coronavirus funds. Lawmakers demand Gov. Abbott’s plan
- Video captures officer rolling bicycle over Seattle protester’s head during Breonna Taylor demonstrations
- Pumpkin Spice mac-and-cheese? Kraft is bringing it to the US