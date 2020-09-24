Amarillo ISD kicks off their football season on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 has made 2020 a strange time, and even has caused some sporting events to be canceled all together but, it couldn’t stop football from being played in Amarillo.

Amarillo ISD schools will kick off their football seasons Friday, September 24. As most might remember, the Texas UIL decided to postpone 5-A and 6-A games until Sept. 24, hence the reason for the late start.

Here’s a look at the 5A matchups for week one:

Randall @ Palo Duro 7 p.m. Dick Bivins Stadium

Caprock @ Lubbock Coper 7 p.m. Lubbock

Amarillo High @ Midland Lee 7 p.m. Midland

Tascosa @ Abilene High 7 p.m. Abilene

