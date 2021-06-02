Amarillo High’s Seniors Have Team Prepared for Regional Finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies Baseball team has been red hot this postseason, and their explosive play now has them set up, and seemingly ready, to take on Aledo in the Regional Finals.

Regional Final Games Schedule:

AHS vs. Aledo @ Christensen Stadium in Midland. Thursday, June 3 – 7:00 p.m.

AHS vs. Aledo @ Christensen Stadium in Midland. Friday, June 4 – 2:00 p.m.

AHS vs. Aledo @ Christensen Stadium in Midland. Saturday, June 5 – 12:00 p.m. (if needed)

Watch the video at the top of the page to get an inside look at the team and its senior leaders.