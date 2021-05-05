Amarillo High’s Ciana Carlton signs with Oklahoma City University Soccer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare faced plenty of well-publicized turmoil over the past few years. Now, it is working to revamp not only its image but also the way it operates—while working with the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society for positive outcomes.

Director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW), Victoria Medley, is working to address years of scrutiny, after being named to her new post a few months ago.