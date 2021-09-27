Amarillo High’s Brendan Hausen Commits to Villanova University

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo High’s 6′ 5″, senior, combo guard, Brendan Hausen has committed to where he will be playing basketball following his this year.

Hausen had plenty of options, according to 247 Sports, the senior had accumulated 24 college offers.

As to why Hausen chose Villanova, he said, “Villanova instills a program that carries into everyday life. They are building the best basketball players, & also the best young men they can possibly be. I come from a strong cultured program and I really felt at home.”