Amarillo High Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo High Student Athletes signed their Letters of Intent on Tuesday to continue their education and athletic careers.

Both Gracie Polster and Brock Ewing signed their letters of intent at Amarillo High in the Commons Area surrounded by their coaches, friends, and family.

Polster will continue her Tennis play at the university of Central Oklahoma, while Ewing will continue his football career at Colorado School of Mines.