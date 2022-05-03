AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Lady Sandies defeated Lubbock Coronado in The Bi-district round of the playoffs over the weekend in dramatic fashion.

The Lady Sandies managed to take game one, 8-4 on the road,before returning home to fall in the second game, 6-1, all before taking game three in extra innings thanks to Sophomore, Tessia Guzman, who broke the 6-6 tie in the top of the 11th inning with a 3-run double.

Now the Lady Sandies will prepare for the Area Round of the playoffs, a round of the postseason the program has only ever reached one other time back in 2016. In that Area Round the Sandies will take on El Paso Ysleta (19-10) At Seminole High School.

If the Lady Sandies can pull it off over Ysleta they will advance to the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in school history.