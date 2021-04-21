Amarillo High Senior Looks to Pin Down a State Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas UIL Class 5A state wrestling championships are being held this week at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas and there is one Lady Sandie looking to blow away the competition.

Amarillo High’s Senior, Faith Anderson, will be competing at the State Tournament this Friday after she claimed the 148 pound weight division at the Region I-5A wrestling tournament this last week. If that was not enough, Anderson also picked up the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the regional meet.

The AHS senior seems to be self motivated and ready to add onto her 22-1 season record, but she does have some extra incentive. Anderson said, ” If I win state, I get a puppy…It’s a little pit bull and it’s got little bald spots under its eyes and I’m gonna name him Petey, and I’m gonna get him a bow tie.”

Anderson will try to claim her first state championship as well as secure herself that puppy starting Friday, April 23 at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas.