Amarillo High Sandies Boys Soccer Team Storms their way to District Title

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo High Sandies Boys Soccer team clinched the 3-5A District Title last Monday, and are now preparing themselves for the playoffs.

The team snagged the district when they defeated the Caprock Longhorns, 1-0 at Dick Bivins Stadium on Monday.

The Sandie team is still pretty young, with all four of their captains being Juniors. The young team managed to blow away their district opponents and hold on to a 6-0-2 district record.

Their head coach, Mike Brasher, attributes their success this season to a goal they made before the season began, ” Starting in December, with these boys the goal was to be a team and work as a team, and they all set the goal to win district and that was our goal and we took each single game as a stepping stone to achieve that goal”, said Brasher.

One of the team captains, Braden Wilson, a Center Midfielder on the team knows that reaching the first goal was nice, but that his team now has new goals that have taken its place. Wilson said, “Everyone just has a specific role on our team and getting those nailed in before… playoffs start, and if we can get those down, I think we have a chance to make a run here.”

The Sandies playoff run will begin next week on either Friday or Saturday, when they take on Lubbock High.