Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Amarillo High Sandie Commits to Play College Basketball

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chris Dees of Amarillo High Committed to play College Basketball at Emmanuel College on Friday.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss