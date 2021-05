AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Summer Olympic Games are quickly approaching and West Texas A&M University has an athlete that will be looking to burn up the track in Tokyo.

WT's very own, Benjamin Azamati, is a freshman sprinter for the WT's men's Track & Field program. Azamati, in his freshman year, has clocked some pretty unbelievable times. His first outdoor jaw-dropping performance came earlier this year at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in March when he broke the NCAA Division II 100-meter dash record.