Amarillo High Regional Final Baseball Highlights: Game 1

MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies baseball team played game one of their regional finals playoff series today against Aledo, and while the result may not have been the desired outcome they still have a chance to right the ship.

Game 1 Result:

Aledo defeats Amarillo High, 2-1

Regional Finals game times & location:

Friday, June 4th – 2:00

Saturday, June 5th – 12:00

All games at Christensen Stadium in Midland.

Watch the video at the top of the page for highlights of game 1 from the Regional Finals series.