Amarillo High plays for chance to advance to Regional round of Texas UIL playoffs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies saw the Colleyville Heritage Panthers in Wichita Falls for their area round game on Friday night.

The Sandies going into Fridays game were 7-3, their opponent was undefeated, sitting at 7-0. Colleyville Heritage boasted some pretty impressive statistics. Those Panthers had only allowed 136 points to be scored on them throughout their unflawed season, and they had gone for 284 on offense.

Amarillo High seemed up to the challenge though, and while Colleyville striked first, the Sandies answered quickly with a touchdown of their own in the first quarter. The Panthers, however, were able to grab the lead going into the second quarter after they scored a touchdown, following the Sandies.

The second quarter saw the Sandies get some more points on the board, and even saw their defense step up and stop what was a potential scoring drive of the Panthers, but they still trailed going into halftime, 20-16.

In the third quarter, Colleyville was quick to get on the board, extending their lead, 27-16.

In the fourth quarter, Amarillo High added a field goal to close the gap to 27-19, making it a one possession game, but Colleyville answered back quickly with a field goal of their own, to make it 30-19. Following that field goal, the Panthers were able to get the ball back and put it into the endzone on a huge passing touchdown making the score, 37-19 in their favor.

Amarillo High would wind up falling to the Panthers, 44-25.