Amarillo High Lady Soccer advances to first ever Regional Final

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Lady Sandies Soccer team is heading to its first ever Regional Final playoff game after defeating Burleson Centennial.

The Lady Sandies shut out Centennial, 3-0. Lily Sobey had the first goal, Mollie Ferro grabbed the second, and Sobey on a free kick collected her second, and final goal of the game.

On the Boys side Palo Duro played in their Regional Semifinal game on Tuesday as well, but against Colleyville Heritage in Abilene.

The Dons managed to get on the board quickly game thanks to Jaime Carrillo putting it in within the first three minutes of the game, but they were unable to stop Heritage as they fall, 3-1.