SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Lady Sandies fell just short to Frisco Memorial on Thursday night in the State Semifinals of the State UIL basketball Tournament, 59-48.

While the result was not the outcome the Lady Sandies hoped for, they certainly played hard and with a lot of heart in the State-Semifinals.

The Lady Sandies Finish their season with a (32-6) record and will certainly be a team remembered in the 806.